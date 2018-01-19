Thieves target tourists’ bus on beachfront stop
A group of tourists who had stopped briefly at the beachfront lost some of their personal belongings when the minibus that had ferried them there was cleared out by thieves.
Some of the tourists had gone for a walk while others had popped into a nearby supermarket.
The CCTV cameras at the Pick n Pay in Summerstrand Village were not working at the time due to an almost citywide power outage.
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans confirmed the incident, but was unable to provide the nationalities of the eight tourists last night or say where they were staying in the Bay.
“The incident happened at about 11am in 8th Avenue at Summerstrand Village,” he said. “There was no sign of forced entry.” A guard at the centre, who did not want to be named, said the driver had acted as a guide for the group and showed them around the village.
“At about 11am, a bus transporting eight people stopped a distance away from the parking lot.
“Its door faced towards the beach – which prevented us seeing what was happening that side.”
He said the driver went into the centre with some of the tourists while the others took a walk. “About 40 minutes later, the group returned. “The driver walked in front and realised when he got into the vehicle that something was wrong.
“Personal belongings [of the tourists] like money and cameras were missing,” the guard said.
Another guard, who also did not want to be named, said: “I suspect the thugs followed the tourists [to Summerstrand].
“Unfortunately, this [incident] happened while there was a power failure so the CCTV cameras at the village were not working.”