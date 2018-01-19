Thieves target tourists’ bus on beachfront stop

A group of tourists who had stopped briefly at the beachfront lost some of their personal belongings when the minibus that had ferried them there was cleared out by thieves.

Some of the tourists had gone for a walk while others had popped into a nearby supermarket.

The CCTV cameras at the Pick n Pay in Summerstrand Village were not working at the time due to an almost citywide power outage.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans confirmed the incident, but was unable to provide the nationalities of the eight tourists last night or say where they were staying in the Bay.

“The incident happened at about 11am in 8th Avenue at Summerstrand Village,” he said. “There was no sign of forced entry.” A guard at the centre, who did not want to be named, said the driver had acted as a guide for the group and showed them around the village.