Serious damage as protest in Motherwell turns violent

The protesters, who are demanding electricity, threw stones at passing motorists, set alight a municipal truck and caused serious damage to a tractor and other vehicles.

Angry Motherwell residents embarked on violent protest action yesterday, causing serious damage to property estimated at R3-million.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said about 400 people had staged the protest, which had also resulted in the closure of the Addo Road.

He said the group had burnt tyres and blockaded the road during the protest that started shortly after 5pm.

“They even broke the wall from Addo Road and damaged several vehicles.” The situation was calm last night, he said.