Second escaped criminal arrested

One of the four dangerous suspects who escaped from the Mdantsane Correctional prison last week has been rearrested.

“Vulindlela police restored hope to the victims of crime by re-arresting 23-year-old Phikolomzi Sonakele,” police said today.

Phikolomzi originally from Mqanduli was re-arrested by the police through community assistance whilst hiding in a forest at Nxarhuni location. He is the second suspect to be re-arrested after Sandile Vena was re-arrested on Tuesday.

Two more suspects, Lihle Zikholisile, 19 of Mthatha, Norman Mukunuwendo, 22, a Zimbabwean who lives in Uitenhage, are still at large.

“We urge the members of the public not to try and arrest them, instead inform the nearest police station because they are very dangerous,” police said.

Sonakele is due to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of escaping from lawful custody.

Vulindlela Station Commander, Lt Colonel Monde Mgolodela, thanked Nxarhuni community members for their assistance.

“The partnership between the community in Nxarhuni and the police is growing from strength to strength. We need to stand together in a fight against crime,” he said.