Prisoners find meaning in Madiba blanket drive

Crocheting ‘brings calm’ and sense of achievement

Putting hook to wool to help create part of the world’s largest blanket, with Nelson Mandela’s face on it, inmates at two Port Elizabeth prisons showed off their crocheting abilities yesterday.

In commemoration of what would have been Madiba’s 100th birthday this year, scores of inmates from correctional services facilities across the country – including the North End and St Albans prisons – have crocheted 160cm by 160cm blankets.

This forms part of the Massive Mandela Masterpiece, or #MMM, and is being driven by 67 Blankets.

Once completed, the blanket will be stitched together and laid out across the lawn at the Zonderwater Correctional Centre in Gauteng.

It will be able to be viewed from the sky or outer space in April.

This initiative was started in 2013 by socialite and philanthropist Carolyn Steyn to keep the disadvantaged warm in winter.

“Initially I had this idea of covering the Union Buildings [lawn] in a sea of blankets and entering the Guinness World Records for the largest or most blankets in the world.

“I visited schools, churches and old age homes, but we really needed thousands of blankets, and then I thought about including prisoners.

“67 Blankets has really changed the mindset of so many inmates at Zonderwater and this is symbolic of how they are knitting together their broken lives and broken trust and are finding their humanity again by giving back to their communities.”

The massive blanket will feature Madiba’s face in black and grey‚ while the border will consist of blankets knitted in four colours from the South African flag – red‚ yellow‚ blue and green.

Inmates in Nelson Mandela Bay were tasked with crocheting blue blankets.