Premature baby abandoned at Dora Nginza

A premature baby, barely weighing a kilogram, has been abandoned at Dora Nginza Hospital.

Social worker Pamela Rubushe said they are urgently looking for the mother of the child or her family.

The little girl, who was born several weeks premature only weighs 1.3 kgs after a month in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Rubushe said this was the second baby that have been abandoned at the hospital this year.

She said the woman gave the name Anelisa Tesana and also gave an incomplete identity number and a fake address in Motherwell.

Rubushe asked that anybody who knows the mom of the baby or any family members get in touch with her on (041) 406 4328.