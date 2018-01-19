Police ask assistance in fatal hit-and-run case

Kabega Park detectives are urgently seeking the community’s assistance for information regarding a pedestrian who was fatally wounded in an accident last year.

According to police information on Monday, 27 November 2017 at about 01:05 a pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle on Old Cape Road near Greenbushes. The driver did not stop nor has he/she reported the incident.

The deceased is still not yet identified. He is a coloured male about 22-24 years old. At the time he was wearing a black pair of pants, red top, white jacket and red and black takkies. He has a big tattoo on his leg with the words ‘Miguel’ inscribed. There were Spar stickers in his pockets.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the next of kin of the deceased person or can furnish any information relating to the accident is asked to contact D/Cst Joubert at SAPS Kabega Park on 041 3976849 or 041-3976833.

Police are investigating a case of Culpable Homicide.