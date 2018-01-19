MEC blames principals for packed classes

School principals are the cause of overcrowded classrooms as they enrol too many pupils without informing the Eastern Cape Education Department.

This is according to Education MEC Mandla Makupula, who was speaking at Kuyga Primary School yesterday.

The school was one of three he visited along with a group of education officials.

The visits formed part of the department’s Back to School Campaign.

Makupula said schools received their teacher allocation in September, before they opened for the new year.

However, in some cases principals admitted pupils despite not having the necessary teachers to cater for them.

“The post baskets for schools are declared in September based on numbers at the school at the time,” he said.

“The policy says regarding admissions your deviation can’t be more than 5% year on year.”