MEC blames principals for packed classes
School principals are the cause of overcrowded classrooms as they enrol too many pupils without informing the Eastern Cape Education Department.
This is according to Education MEC Mandla Makupula, who was speaking at Kuyga Primary School yesterday.
The school was one of three he visited along with a group of education officials.
The visits formed part of the department’s Back to School Campaign.
Makupula said schools received their teacher allocation in September, before they opened for the new year.
However, in some cases principals admitted pupils despite not having the necessary teachers to cater for them.
“The post baskets for schools are declared in September based on numbers at the school at the time,” he said.
“The policy says regarding admissions your deviation can’t be more than 5% year on year.”
“Everything is based on the numbers submitted the previous year – that’s the point the principals don’t say, they received post allocation but [principals] admit children in January anyway.
“By January, the resources have been allocated. Now that newly admitted child is an orphan with no transport, books etcetera, because that child was not budgeted for.”
Asked whether principals should reject walk-in pupils, he said: “He must inform the department they have an influx so that we can work together and tap into resources.”
Kuyga Primary principal Wandile Dala said his school suffered from vandalism and crime.
The school had been broken into during the holidays and four computers stolen. He estimated the value of the goods at more than R10 000.
Another school visited was Astra Primary, where principal Desmond Lewis highlighted the non-payment of teachers and accommodating special needs pupils.
Asked about schools having to accommodate special needs pupils, Makupula said: “There are only 45 special schools in the province, 13 of which are in Port Elizabeth. We have asked these schools what we can do to assist.
The last school visited was Rocklands Combined, where principal Andile Mabele said all was running smoothly, aside from nutrition scheme food delivery and infrastructure issues.