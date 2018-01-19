MBDA falls short on delivery of projects

Half of targets met, 14% of capital budget spent in last six months

The performance of the Mandela Bay Development Agency has been thrown into the spotlight after it emerged that it had met only half of its targets and spent a fraction of its capital budget in the last six months.

The agency, one of the city’s development drivers, has had a tough year which resulted in it failing to meet many of its performance targets, acting chief executive Mpho Mokonyana admits in its performance report.

He said some of the challenges experienced were not in the control of the agency’s management.

The mid-term report, which assessed the agency’s performance in the six months to December, revealed that only six of its goals had been met, while others had been either partially achieved or not at all.

The agency has spent 14% of its capital budget so far.

Economic development political head Andrew Whitfield said yesterday this was a concern for the municipality.

“We are concerned regarding the projects and we expect the chief executive to provide comprehensive input at the committee meeting,” Whitfield said.

The MBDA has not had a permanent chief executive since Pierre Voges left the agency a year ago.

In November, spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi said the head-hunting was concluded and the appointment would be made soon.

The report said a new chief executive would start next month.

Only one of the six community projects earmarked to develop Helenvale had begun, it said.

The rest were hampered by violence and crime as well as protests by small businesses demanding a slice of the pie.

The Helenvale project is partly funded with grant money from the German Development Bank.

Asked if the poor performance on the projects placed the funding at risk, Whitfield said the city would meet with the Germans before the end of next month to discuss the matter.

An MBDA project manager, Nafeesa Dinie, said the agreement with the Germans was initially to expire this month, but had been extended to June next year.

The agreement states that should the municipality fail to perform, all parties could terminate the contract.

With regard to the agency’s financial performance, the report showed that by December 31, these budgeted projects had not yet commenced: