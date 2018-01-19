Drivers nabbed for overloading

Pair due in court after taxi stopped with 40 passengers, bus found to have 40 over capacity

A Port Elizabeth bus driver was arrested yesterday for overloading after he was caught allegedly transporting 130 pupils – 40 more than allowed.

Twenty minutes later, a taxi driver was arrested for allegedly transporting 40 passengers and not having a driver’s licence.

The arrests are part of operations to assess scholar transport vehicles such as minibuses and buses.

Traffic department superintendent Livingstone Simakuhle said a 49-year-old bus driver was pulled over at a roadblock in Markman shortly before 8am.

“The children were en route to Vulumzi Secondary School in Motherwell,” Simakuhle said.

“For this specific bus, the licence allows them to carry 65 passengers sitting and an additional 25 passengers standing.

“He was overloaded by 40 passengers.” The driver was arrested and the bus impounded.

Simakuhle said a traffic official had first driven the bus to the school, where the children were dropped off.

He said the school had confirmed it had arranged the bus.

“The school was told it must find alternative means to transport the children.

“It is simply not safe to let an overloaded bus transport so many children.”

Eastern Cape transport spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie said a preliminary investigation showed the bus was not registered under the government scholar transport programme.