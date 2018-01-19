City manager takes on council
Mettler questions decision on eviction of families who illegally occupied land
Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler is set to take on the council over its decision on the eviction of families who invaded municipal land a year ago. The families illegally invaded land in Wells Estate in January last year.
The metro subsequently sought a court order to evict them and their homes were bulldozed shortly after.
The order also authorised the sheriff of the court to evict and demolish homes of people who may invade the area in future.
At its last meeting in November, the council decided to have the eviction court order appealed or reviewed.
It also resolved to have families compensated for damage to property, loss and pain suffered.
This was after ANC councillor Rory Riordan brought a motion arguing that the eviction was inhumane and may not have been legally sound.
Riordan also suggested that when applying for the order, municipal staff might have misled the court with regard to the metro’s obligation to first engage with the families.
The motion was opposed by the DA, but supported by the majority of the parties, despite Mettler’s objections. It has emerged that he has recommended the council rescind three of its decisions. These are the instruction to appeal or review the eviction order and to compensate the families.
He has also asked the council to reverse its decision barring him from seeking an eviction order in the future without a majority decision from the council.
He proposed to abandon the part of the court order authorising the sheriff to conduct future evictions in the area.
In an agenda to the council, Mettler argued that there was nothing in Riordan’s motion to suggest that the order was obtained unlawfully.
Therefore appealing a court order that was in favour of the municipality would imply that the municipality had acted unlawfully and would ultimately result in irregular and wasteful expenditure.
He said there was no evidence that the municipality acted unlawfully and therefore no legal basis to compensate the families.
The council had also bound the municipality to compensate the families without an independent mechanism to identify those affected and to prove the damage.
As accounting officer, he was obliged to safeguard the municipality’s purse, he said. “The fact that council has resolved that certain steps should be taken which will inevitably result in expenditure does not make such expenditure automatically lawful,” he wrote.
In an interview yesterday, Mettler said should the council refuse to rescind its resolution he would be forced to take the matter to court and have the council’s decision reviewed.
“It’s a difficult situation because the law is very clear. I cannot incur wasteful expenditure.
“Legal advice tells me it’s wasteful expenditure. There’s no legal basis to incur that expenditure. It would be unauthorised, unbudgeted and everything is wrong on that,” Mettler said.
Yesterday, Riordan said he believed the councillors who had supported his motion should meet Mettler to discuss the matter.
Riordan said their requests were reasonable and not inflamed.
“We want three things, mainly. We want land made available for the community to begin the process of their houses.
“The municipality has a lot of land and there’s no reason why it shouldn’t be made available to them.
“We want them to be compensated for the loss of building material that was so brutally ripped away from them and dumped in the municipal tip.
“And lastly, we don’t want any forced removals unless there’s a full sitting of council on that matter.”
Mettler’s recommendations will be discussed next week at the council meeting.