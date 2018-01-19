City manager takes on council

Mettler questions decision on eviction of families who illegally occupied land

Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler is set to take on the council over its decision on the eviction of families who invaded municipal land a year ago. The families illegally invaded land in Wells Estate in January last year.

The metro subsequently sought a court order to evict them and their homes were bulldozed shortly after.

The order also authorised the sheriff of the court to evict and demolish homes of people who may invade the area in future.

At its last meeting in November, the council decided to have the eviction court order appealed or reviewed.

It also resolved to have families compensated for damage to property, loss and pain suffered.

This was after ANC councillor Rory Riordan brought a motion arguing that the eviction was inhumane and may not have been legally sound.

Riordan also suggested that when applying for the order, municipal staff might have misled the court with regard to the metro’s obligation to first engage with the families.

The motion was opposed by the DA, but supported by the majority of the parties, despite Mettler’s objections. It has emerged that he has recommended the council rescind three of its decisions. These are the instruction to appeal or review the eviction order and to compensate the families.

He has also asked the council to reverse its decision barring him from seeking an eviction order in the future without a majority decision from the council.

He proposed to abandon the part of the court order authorising the sheriff to conduct future evictions in the area.

In an agenda to the council, Mettler argued that there was nothing in Riordan’s motion to suggest that the order was obtained unlawfully.

Therefore appealing a court order that was in favour of the municipality would imply that the municipality had acted unlawfully and would ultimately result in irregular and wasteful expenditure.