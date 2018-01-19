Chamber concerned by outages

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has expressed concern about the power outages experienced in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

Large parts of the city’s western suburbs were left without electricity for hours after the disruptions.

The power went off shortly after 7am and was only restored just after lunchtime in most areas.

Business chamber chief executive Nomkhita Mona said: “These unplanned disruptions have an adverse effect on the productivity in the city. Resource availability is a specific area of focus from the chamber’s perspective.

“As such, guided by its strategic focus aimed at stimulating economic development within the metro, the chamber has set up a strategic resources task team.”

Its main objective was to tap into the chamber’s extensive experience and assist the metro in any of the identified areas.