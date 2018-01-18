War on river weed hots up

New waterworks plan set to help eradicate water hyacinth curse

The Gamtoos Irrigation Board (GIB) is forging ahead in the Swartkops River with the removal of vast swathes of alien water hyacinth that deplete the water of oxygen, reducing an important fish breeding habitat. It is an ongoing eco-war as the hyacinth is thriving on industrial and agricultural pollution and successive sewage spills from the overburdened Kelvin Jones Water Treatment Works.

In these conditions it takes just 14 days for a raft of the world’s most invasive water weed to double in size.

The municipality said yesterday that a multiphase project had been launched to upgrade and expand the works and it should be completed in five years.

In the meanwhile, the board is hard at work battling the hyacinth, working with three teams of 12 people and a brief and annual budget of R1.5-million from the Department of Environmental Affairs.

Since 2011, these teams have cleared more than 765ha of water hyacinth from the Swartkops, with follow-up work completed on over 2 672ha.

Characterised by glossy dark green leaves and lilac flowers, water hyacinth is indigenous to South America.

But after being introduced to other countries, it has spread like wildlfire.

It was a problem throughout South Africa and in the Eastern Cape the irrigation board was implementing clearing projects on the Nahoon and Mthatha rivers as well as the Swartkops, the board’s area manager, Andrew Knipe, said yesterday.

According to the Agricultural Research Council, water hyacinth can suppress biodiversity and obstruct water flow, which may aggravate flooding.

It can also interfere with the use of the river for recreation and irrigation, and acts as breeding habitat for mosquitos and in some areas bilharzia snails.

In South Africa, blessed with a rich array of estuaries, despite its heavy pollution load the Swartkops is rated highly important in terms of biodiversity and as a winter stop-over for migratory birds and a nursery for marine fish.

Knipe said the hyacinth in the Swartkops absorbed oxygen from the water, depleting the amount left over for other river life. “In the Swartkops this is especially a problem for the fish because of the importance of the estuary as a nursery where marine fish come in to breed.”