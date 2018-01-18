Toddlers locked inside home

A case of child neglect has been opened after Eastern Cape police found two toddlers left unattended and locked in a shack.

Queenstown police received information about the children, aged one and two, who were allegedly being locked in a shack every day. According to police, the whereabouts of their mother could not be confirmed.

Upon arrival at the shack, police managed to break the burglar gate and rescued the children.

They have been taken to a place of safety and a case opened.