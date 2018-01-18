Durban police have arrested a man in connection with the abduction and murder of Siam Lee.

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane confirmed that an arrest had been made in Hillcrest‚ on Wednesday night.

Lee’s relatives positively identified her remains last week‚ several days after her burnt body was found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The mysterious disappearance of the 20-year-old woman exposed a secret brothel in a posh Durban neighbourhood.

She had last been seen outside a house‚ barefoot and in a summer dress. Initial appeals by her family described an “abduction” from the house by a spurned lover.

This is a developing story.