Latest:
News 

Suspect arrested in Siam Lee murder

Jeff Wicks 0 Comment
Siam Lee, the 20-year-old’s burnt body was found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands two days after she was first reported missing
Picture: Siam Lee via Facebook

Durban police have arrested a man in connection with the abduction and murder of Siam Lee.

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane confirmed that an arrest had been made in Hillcrest‚ on Wednesday night.

Lee’s relatives positively identified her remains last week‚ several days after her burnt body was found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The mysterious disappearance of the 20-year-old woman exposed a secret brothel in a posh Durban neighbourhood.

She had last been seen outside a house‚ barefoot and in a summer dress. Initial appeals by her family described an “abduction” from the house by a spurned lover.

This is a developing story.

You May Also Like

Bold plan to create 500000 jobs in EC

admin 0

Flood relief support effort

admin 0

Trollip off the hook

Rochelle de Kock and Mkhululi Ndamase 0

Leave a Reply