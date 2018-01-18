Sergeant accused of raping disabled woman gets bail

A Port Elizabeth policeman, charged with raping a mentally disabled woman, was granted R2 000 bail in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The sergeant, 40, who may not be named as he has not yet pleaded to the charge, was stationed at the Motherwell Police Station when the alleged incident occurred, on January 3.

In the investigating officer’s affidavit read out in court by prosecutor Thundezwa Ngonyama, the events leading up to the alleged rape were corroborated by witnesses.

According to an aunt, the 23-year-old victim has Down syndrome.

She cannot be named as she is an alleged victim of a sexual assault.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesman Tsepo Ndwalaza said two women had met the policeman at a tavern, where he had gone to buy alcohol.