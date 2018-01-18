No classes at two of the province’s worst performing schools
Two of the three Nelson Mandela Bay schools which produced among the 50 worst matric results in the province last year, failed to provide their pupils with a class yesterday.
The year got off to a rocky start at Phakamisa Senior Secondary in Zwide after construction delays and no water supply saw the school day end at about 10am for pupils, who loitered around the entrance and later in the streets.
Uncertainty about the school’s future also hampered the start of the term at Thamsanqa Senior Secondary School in Kwazakhele.
Thamsanqa was placed third-last in the province with a 4.3% matric pass rate.
Phakamisa and Thanduxolo Senior Secondary School in KwaNnobuhle were also in the bottom 50, Thanduxolo with a 15.4% pass rate and Phakamisa with 23.7%.
Phakamisa principal Thozamile Plaatjie said when he arrived at the school yesterday, there had been no water and 12 classrooms were not ready, despite having been informed by the construction company they would be done.
“There was also no water supply, so while all the teachers and pupils showed up for school, we were unable to feed pupils or provide lessons and I subsequently closed school early.”
At Thamsanqa four teachers and 10 matric pupils showed up on the first day, according to a teacher who did not want to be named.
The school had no headmaster and had been notified by the department late last year that it could face closure this year. There were no classes held yesterday. The principal at Thanduxolo, who also asked not to be named, said: “We are just dealing with all of the administration aspects [yesterday] to ensure we are able to commence classes in the morning [today].
“As one of the worst-performing schools, we need to submit an improvement plan to the department.”
Provincial education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said: “The district will attend to all three [schools] next week as part of a plan to address the situation at each of them.
“With regard to Thamsanqa, we know the teachers are having problems with the rationalisation process, so we will listen and attend to that as well.”
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said they would follow up on the water issues at Phakamisa.