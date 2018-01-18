No classes at two of the province’s worst performing schools

Two of the three Nelson Mandela Bay schools which produced among the 50 worst matric results in the province last year, failed to provide their pupils with a class yesterday.

The year got off to a rocky start at Phakamisa Senior Secondary in Zwide after construction delays and no water supply saw the school day end at about 10am for pupils, who loitered around the entrance and later in the streets.

Uncertainty about the school’s future also hampered the start of the term at Thamsanqa Senior Secondary School in Kwazakhele.

Thamsanqa was placed third-last in the province with a 4.3% matric pass rate.

Phakamisa and Thanduxolo Senior Secondary School in KwaNnobuhle were also in the bottom 50, Thanduxolo with a 15.4% pass rate and Phakamisa with 23.7%.

Phakamisa principal Thozamile Plaatjie said when he arrived at the school yesterday, there had been no water and 12 classrooms were not ready, despite having been informed by the construction company they would be done.