Man arrested after CCTV captures robbery

A 42-year-old Kwazakhele man was arrested after police tracked him down through CCTV cameras that captured him allegedly breaking into Rendo’s Audio on Sunday night.

On raiding the man’s house, police found R100 000 worth of mandrax tablets stashed in one of the bedrooms.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the bust comes after Rendo’s Audio in Pickering Street, Newtown Park, was burgled at about 1am on Monday. More than R250 000 worth of items such as speakers, television sets and other gadgets were stolen.

“The suspects stole several high value items from the shop. During investigation, outside CCTV cameras spotted the bakkie used to convey the stolen goods,” Naidu said.

“The owner of the bakkie was tracked down to a house in Sakela Street in Kwazakhele.”

Naidu said the house was raided at about 7pm on Wednesday (17/01/18) and, despite no stolen items being found there, about 2000 mandrax tablets were found hidden inside a bedroom.

“The bakkie has been confiscated for being used in a crime and the man arrested for the burglary as well as dealing in drugs,” she said.

“The accomplices who assisted in the burglary are still at large and leads are being followed up.”

The man is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday.