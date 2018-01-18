GALLERY: Year kicks off with smiles – and some tears

Big smiles were everywhere in the majority of Nelson Mandela Bay schools yesterday as the corridors echoed with the delighted screams of pupils returning to start the year, while a few calfclinchers struggled to let go on their first day of “big school”.

Schooling got off to a smooth start, in general, across the Bay.

While walk-ins created a problem in some of the northern areas schools, education department spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said they were aware of the situation and had put measures in place to attend to it.

Provincially, Mtima said there were reports of 1 805 Grade 1 pupils and 3 206 Grade 8 pupils who did not yet have places.

The department had identified schools for most of the pupils and had set up helpdesks at district offices.

The province’s total enrolment last year was 1 661 330, with the number expected to increase this year, particularly for grades R and 1.

However, the exact figure would only be available tomorrow.

Education MEC Mandla Makupula spent the morning at Grey Junior and High schools in Mill Park, followed by a visit to Newton Technical High School nearby, as part of the department’s Back to School campaign.

Makupula said the aim was to commend the best-performing schools in the district and foster a relationship between top-performing and less-privileged schools in the district to share best practices, values and knowledge.

“We are more than ready for the start of the new school year,” he said.

“All stationery has been delivered and schools received their teacher allocation in August to plan for [yesterday].”

Asked why he had opted to visit a former Model C school as opposed to a township or northern areas school, he said: “People are under the assumption that there are no problems at a school like Grey.