African penguins‚ which are expected to be extinct by 2026 unless their decline is halted‚ can be helped by small no-fishing zones around their colonies‚ scientists say.

Working with the South African government‚ researchers from the universities of Cape Town and Exeter‚ in the UK‚ tested bans on catching “forage fish” such as sardines and anchovies – key prey for the penguins – from 20km around four breeding islands off the Cape and Port Elizabeth.

The body condition and survival of chicks improved when the no-fishing zones were in place.