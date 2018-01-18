The SA Students Congress (Sasco) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) have joined forces to shut down the University of South Africa‚ forcing potential students to abandon their applications and registrations.

This includes all operations at the Ring Road campus in Newton Park, Port Elizabeth.

The two formations have consolidated their myriad demands to the university‚ with Sasco saying it was practical for students to be in solidarity with the union as the workers were their parents.

Nehawu has deadlocked with Unisa management on the union’s demand for a 12% wage increase‚ with the university management offering 4.5%.

Sasco is demanding‚ among other things‚ the scrapping of students’ historic debt and the abolition of application and registration fees.

Nehawu’s national organiser, Ntsako Nombelane, confirmed all campuses of the university had been shut down until their demands were met.

He said they were willing to settle for 9% if the university was willing to negotiate in good faith.