Bad news on metro delivery targets
Just 59% of goals achieved, qualified audit for 2016-17
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has achieved just more than half of what it set out to deliver in the last six months. According to the city’s latest report card, not only did the metro achieve 59% of its overall targets, it also received a qualified audit from the auditor-general for the 2016-17 financial year.
Metro bosses admitted yesterday that the performance as detailed in its mid-term report was not good enough.
The report gauged its performance on 62 areas of delivery ranging from water and electricity infrastructure to how it managed its finances.
While the AG’s report has not been made public yet, a note contained in the metro’s report said the qualified audit was due to irregular expenditure, concerns around its property and equipment as well as transactions.
In a text message yesterday, mayor Athol Trollip said he was not entirely happy with the city’s performance, especially with regard to water and electricity losses.
The municipality’s report showed that the metro lost 45% of its water supply in the five months to November.
The financial report warned that water losses for the 2017-18 financial year could be higher than the previous year, saying urgent strategies were required to address the trend.
The municipality’s report also showed that electricity losses from July to last month were R172-million.
Trollip said the situation was adversely affected by the 10-week overtime stayaway impasse between the municipality and workers.
Meanwhile, the report showed the metro’s revenue collection rate stood at 94.6% as at December 31, exceeding the 89.1% target.
The metro also failed to eradicate illegal connections, with the report showing that of the 400 targeted, only 195 illegal connections were replaced with cheaper alternatives.
“The under-performance reported against this key performance indicator is attributed to the community unrest and disruptions experienced in the first quarter,” the performance report read.
Municipal manager Johann Mettler also said the performance was not good enough.
“As far as I’m concerned, 59% overall [achievement] is not good enough,” he said in a text message.
“Although it is better than the 56% of last year’s mid-term, I’m an 85% and above person.
“We are seriously looking at a turnaround in a few critical areas such as housing, water and electricity losses, revenue enhancement and the filling of vacancies.”
At a mayoral committee meeting yesterday, Trollip said: “These figures are indicative and I want everybody in this room to understand that there is going to be consequence management if these figures don’t turn the other way around.
“We expect water and electricity losses to be going south not north, and the fact that the mid-term budget shows they are going north is a cause for great concern.” The report states that the city provided electricity to 565 government-subsidised houses, only half the number targeted.
These were in different parts of the city, including Motherwell, Bethelsdorp and KwaNobuhle.
Only 274 area lights were installed in the Khayamnandi, Joe Slovo and Chatty areas, falling short of the targeted 400.
This was because infrastructure had not yet been installed in areas where streetlights were planned for, the report said.
“The required electrification infrastructure has since been finalised, it said. The municipality will in the third quarter of the financial year fast-track performance to address the backlog.”
The metro installed 11 streetlights in Motherwell.
This was short of its target of 80, although the report states that 1 229 LED lights were installed on main roads, more than the planned 20.
These were in areas such as Cape Road, Settlers Way and along the beachfront.
It says the metro reduced power outages by 12%, compared with its targeted 4%.
It provided 210 subsidised houses, 10 more than its target.
In the report, chief operations officer Mzwakhe Clay also says the city failed to meet its targeted 5 000 job opportunities through the Extended Public Works programme.
Only 1 304 temporary jobs had been created by last month.
“The under-performance is attributed to not conforming to the EPWP requirements,” Clay wrote.
The report showed the metro had trained 44 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) through the city’s export development and promotion programme.
This is more than the 20 small businesses targeted.
It had also met its target of two metro police precincts, in KwaNobuhle and Bethelsdorp.