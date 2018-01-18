Bad news on metro delivery targets

Just 59% of goals achieved, qualified audit for 2016-17

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has achieved just more than half of what it set out to deliver in the last six months. According to the city’s latest report card, not only did the metro achieve 59% of its overall targets, it also received a qualified audit from the auditor-general for the 2016-17 financial year.

Metro bosses admitted yesterday that the performance as detailed in its mid-term report was not good enough.

The report gauged its performance on 62 areas of delivery ranging from water and electricity infrastructure to how it managed its finances.

While the AG’s report has not been made public yet, a note contained in the metro’s report said the qualified audit was due to irregular expenditure, concerns around its property and equipment as well as transactions.

In a text message yesterday, mayor Athol Trollip said he was not entirely happy with the city’s performance, especially with regard to water and electricity losses.

The municipality’s report showed that the metro lost 45% of its water supply in the five months to November.

The financial report warned that water losses for the 2017-18 financial year could be higher than the previous year, saying urgent strategies were required to address the trend.

The municipality’s report also showed that electricity losses from July to last month were R172-million.

Trollip said the situation was adversely affected by the 10-week overtime stayaway impasse between the municipality and workers.

Meanwhile, the report showed the metro’s revenue collection rate stood at 94.6% as at December 31, exceeding the 89.1% target.

The metro also failed to eradicate illegal connections, with the report showing that of the 400 targeted, only 195 illegal connections were replaced with cheaper alternatives.

“The under-performance reported against this key performance indicator is attributed to the community unrest and disruptions experienced in the first quarter,” the performance report read.

Municipal manager Johann Mettler also said the performance was not good enough.

“As far as I’m concerned, 59% overall [achievement] is not good enough,” he said in a text message.

“Although it is better than the 56% of last year’s mid-term, I’m an 85% and above person.

“We are seriously looking at a turnaround in a few critical areas such as housing, water and electricity losses, revenue enhancement and the filling of vacancies.”