Amputee blames lack of help for loss of limb

Diabetic forced to leave G’town hospital without seeing doctor loses second leg

A double amputee has accused Settlers Hospital nurses of preventing her from seeing a doctor – which she believes might have saved her second leg – by forcing her to wait at the back of a long queue. This was even though patients in wheelchairs are meant to be prioritised at the front of the queue, according to the woman’s son.

The day after the incident, wheelchairbound Vuyiswa Qhude collapsed at her Grahamstown home and had to be rushed back to Settlers.

Because her condition had deteriorated, staff there referred her to Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth, where it was found that a diabetes foot ulcer had spread too far.

Her left leg was amputated six days after the scheduled visit to Settlers Hospital.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the incident was unfortunate and efforts would be made to establish exactly what had transpired.

Qhude said she was hurt and angry.

“I would still have my left leg if the nurses did not block me from seeing a doctor that day,” she alleged.

“The nurses humiliated me in front of other patients. I was treated worse than a dog.”

On December 13, Qhude, at that stage still a single amputee but in a wheelchair, arrived at Settlers Hospital, and a sympathetic male nurse immediately placed her at the front of the queue for her appointment.

But then the 62-year-old grandmother was confronted by two other nurses – one of whom is known to her – and ordered to the back of the queue.

“I was shocked by the utterances of these nurses,” she said.

“They said a person in a wheelchair was not sick and that I was not going to see a doctor that morning.

“They informed me that If I so wished, then I could go home and return the following day.

“I told them I had a doctor’s appointment. But my plea fell on deaf ears.”

The male nurse who had earlier placed Qhude at the front of the queue, was surprised to see her at the back later.