Amputee blames lack of help for loss of limb
Diabetic forced to leave G’town hospital without seeing doctor loses second leg
A double amputee has accused Settlers Hospital nurses of preventing her from seeing a doctor – which she believes might have saved her second leg – by forcing her to wait at the back of a long queue. This was even though patients in wheelchairs are meant to be prioritised at the front of the queue, according to the woman’s son.
The day after the incident, wheelchairbound Vuyiswa Qhude collapsed at her Grahamstown home and had to be rushed back to Settlers.
Because her condition had deteriorated, staff there referred her to Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth, where it was found that a diabetes foot ulcer had spread too far.
Her left leg was amputated six days after the scheduled visit to Settlers Hospital.
Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the incident was unfortunate and efforts would be made to establish exactly what had transpired.
Qhude said she was hurt and angry.
“I would still have my left leg if the nurses did not block me from seeing a doctor that day,” she alleged.
“The nurses humiliated me in front of other patients. I was treated worse than a dog.”
On December 13, Qhude, at that stage still a single amputee but in a wheelchair, arrived at Settlers Hospital, and a sympathetic male nurse immediately placed her at the front of the queue for her appointment.
But then the 62-year-old grandmother was confronted by two other nurses – one of whom is known to her – and ordered to the back of the queue.
“I was shocked by the utterances of these nurses,” she said.
“They said a person in a wheelchair was not sick and that I was not going to see a doctor that morning.
“They informed me that If I so wished, then I could go home and return the following day.
“I told them I had a doctor’s appointment. But my plea fell on deaf ears.”
The male nurse who had earlier placed Qhude at the front of the queue, was surprised to see her at the back later.
He again wheeled her to the front – but she was moved to the back a second time by the same nurses, who allegedly accused her of pretending to be sick and in pain.
Qhude eventually left the hospital at 4pm without seeing a doctor.
A day later, she collapsed at home and was transported to Settlers by ambulance.
She was referred to Livingstone Hospital the following day, and doctors amputated her leg on December 19.
One leg had already been amputated in 2015, also because of a diabetes ulcer.
After she was discharged from Livingstone, the doctor there ordered that she be readmitted at Settlers.
She was initially against it, but agreed after her family called the hospital and was assured that she would be properly cared for.
Her family members have since registered a complaint with Settlers Hospital and are weighing their legal options.
Qhude’s son, Xolisa, 31, accused the Settlers nursing staff of negligence.
He maintained his mother would still have her leg if the nurses had allowed her to see the doctor on the day of her appointment.
“I believe this [alleged] abusive treatment is against the patient charter.
“My mother is ageing and requires constant medical treatment. She does not deserve this kind of treatment,” he said.
Settlers Hospital chief executive Luyanda Nqenqa referred questions to Kupelo.
Kupelo said hospital management always taught staff to put their patients first.
“It is evident the patient has a chronic condition, but that cannot be linked to the fact that she was allegedly blocked from seeing a doctor,” he said.
“It is an unfortunate incident. Measures will be taken to ascertain what happened.”