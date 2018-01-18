ALERT: Electricity off in certain Bay areas

Many Nelson Mandela Bay residents were without electricity on Thursday morning after electricity was cut to a number of areas due to a technical problem experienced at Rowallan Park Sub Station.

By mid-day Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said technicians were still busy working on fixing the problem. It caused power cuts in the following areas:

Rowallan Park;

Summerstrand;

Kabega;

Walmer;

Seaview;

Mount Pleasant and surrounding areas.

According to Mniki certain parts that were without electricity in the Walmer area, have their power back.

Mniki said electricity will be back on, one area at a time.

No timeframe has been given.