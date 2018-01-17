The South African Weather Services has issued an alert for the Eastern Cape for Wednesday and Thursday‚ with severe thunderstorms expected over the central‚ northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape – bringing hail‚ strong gusty winds and localised flooding.

Watch: 17 January 2018: Severe thunderstorms are expected over the central, northern and eastern interior of the Eastern Cape from this afternoon. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 17, 2018

Warning:17/01/2018 14h00 TO:17/01/2018 17h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed south of Cradock moving eastwards towards the Enoch Mgijima local municipality (EC). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 17, 2018

Warning:17/01/2018 14h00 TO:17/01/2018 17h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed east of Tsomo moving in a north easterly direction (EC). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 17, 2018

The weather service has issued the following precautions:

– “If outdoors seek shelter immediately but not under a tree‚ under telephone and/or powerlines‚ on hilltops‚ etc.”

– “Avoid being near metal objects such as: fences‚ golf carts‚ telephone or powerlines and steel structures such as pylons and windmills.”

– “Do not hold any metal object‚ use any electrical appliance‚ use the telephone‚ take a bath or shower. Do not play sport during thunderstorms. Golfers and fishermen are at high risk.”

– “If possible stay indoors and cover vehicles. Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey instructions from disaster management officers.”