Storm alert for parts of Eastern Cape

Petru Saal 0 Comment

The South African Weather Services has issued an alert for the Eastern Cape for Wednesday and Thursday‚ with severe thunderstorms expected over the central‚ northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape – bringing hail‚ strong gusty winds and localised flooding.

The weather service has issued the following precautions:

– “If outdoors seek shelter immediately but not under a tree‚ under telephone and/or powerlines‚ on hilltops‚ etc.”

– “Avoid being near metal objects such as: fences‚ golf carts‚ telephone or powerlines and steel structures such as pylons and windmills.”

– “Do not hold any metal object‚ use any electrical appliance‚ use the telephone‚ take a bath or shower. Do not play sport during thunderstorms. Golfers and fishermen are at high risk.”

– “If possible stay indoors and cover vehicles. Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey instructions from disaster management officers.”

