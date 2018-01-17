Latest:
News 

Pupils hurt in Durban taxi crash

Jeff Wicks 0 Comment
The cause of the crash‚ which saw the minibus roll outside the King Shaka High School‚ is still unknown
Picture: Rescue Care

A minibus taxi carrying pupils to their first day of school in Umlazi in Durban overturned on Wednesday morning.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics had rushed to the scene on Sibusiso Mdakane Road in the township’s E Section.

“A lot people‚ including young children‚ have been injured when the taxi crashed‚” he said.

“Our paramedics are on the scene and are busy stabilising the injured‚” he added.

Jamieson said the cause of the crash‚ which saw the minibus roll outside the King Shaka High School‚ was unknown.

You May Also Like

Mvenya’s decision to resign stuns DA

Simthandile Ford and Asanda Nini 0

Long queues as Home Affairs misses refugee centre deadline

Hendrick Mphande 1

Back to school 2018

Tremaine van Aardt, Zizonke May, Tracey Che King 0

Leave a Reply