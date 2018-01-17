Outrage after bird shot at golf course

Bird lovers across the metro are outraged after a shot Egyptian goose was found on a golf course.

The goose, a regular at the Port Elizabeth golf course in Mill Park, was put down on Monday, shortly after being rescued from a dam by Wildline founder Arnold Slabbert.

Although Mount Croix veterinarian Dr Andrew Mackay, who treated the bird, could not be reached yesterday, he confirmed in a video posted on Slabbert’s Facebook page that traces of lead were found in the bird’s injured wing.

The injured bird was first noticed by Richmond Hill resident Mariska Spoormaker, while walking her dogs.

Spoormaker contacted Slabbert, who said yesterday he could tell on sight the bird had been shot.

“The wing was shattered, so the bird had to have been shot at the course. He could not have flown anywhere,” he said.

This is not the first incident reported at the course. A post shared by Gerrie Horn on Facebook in August reported a Port Elizabeth man witnessing a hawk being shot.