Outrage after bird shot at golf course
Bird lovers across the metro are outraged after a shot Egyptian goose was found on a golf course.
The goose, a regular at the Port Elizabeth golf course in Mill Park, was put down on Monday, shortly after being rescued from a dam by Wildline founder Arnold Slabbert.
Although Mount Croix veterinarian Dr Andrew Mackay, who treated the bird, could not be reached yesterday, he confirmed in a video posted on Slabbert’s Facebook page that traces of lead were found in the bird’s injured wing.
The injured bird was first noticed by Richmond Hill resident Mariska Spoormaker, while walking her dogs.
Spoormaker contacted Slabbert, who said yesterday he could tell on sight the bird had been shot.
“The wing was shattered, so the bird had to have been shot at the course. He could not have flown anywhere,” he said.
This is not the first incident reported at the course. A post shared by Gerrie Horn on Facebook in August reported a Port Elizabeth man witnessing a hawk being shot.
“My husband was walking our dogs when he heard a heavy thud and saw that a hawk had hit the ground,” the post said.
“He took it home and found that it had been shot.”
Slabbert also said he had received several complaints, including two relating to an owl and a peregrine falcon that were shot near the course’s clubhouse last year.
“The land is owned by the municipality, and it is illegal to hunt on land without the land-owner’s permission,” he said.
The acting manager at the golf club, Graeme Whale, said yesterday that the club was unaware of any shooting incidents.
“I’ve spoken to [various staff members] and it is certainly not us,” Whale said.
“We don’t want anyone to be shooting on the course, as it poses a danger to [all].”