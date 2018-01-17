Controversial Hawks boss General Berning Ntlemeza and crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli‚ who has been on suspension for years‚ are on their way out‚ Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula announced in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The minister said Ntlemeza had signed his retirement documents. He added that he had already started with the process of finding a replacement for Ntlemeza.

“An advertisement for the vacancy has been published and we anticipate finality of the process before the end of February 2018‚” Mbalula said.

In December last year the Constitutional Court dismissed Ntlemeza‘s application for condonation and leave to appeal his axing as his appeal had no prospects of success.

Mbalula said an independent interviewing panel would be appointed to advise him on a shortlist of fit and proper candidates to choose from.

He said Lieutenant-General Mdluli‚ through a mutual agreement‚ would be relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

Mbalula said this development enabled the police to move to the next chapter and instil stability and vision at crime intelligence.

“I have instructed [national police commissioner] General Sitole to henceforth set out to appoint a fit and proper man or woman into the position without further delay‚” he said.

The minister said this was part of his effort to bring about stability in crime intelligence‚ adding that as part of the turn-around plan in the crime fighting strategy was to have intelligence-led police to disturb‚ disrupt and erupt crime.

“In the past five years‚ (crime intelligence) has seen 12 acting divisional commissioner. This alarmed me greatly when I resumed my position and made it a core short-term plan to fix it. It is now fixed‚” he said.