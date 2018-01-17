No bail decision in stabbing case

Closing arguments in the formal bail application of six people accused of stabbing a teenager to death during the opening of the season festivities last month will only be heard on Friday.

Legal representatives for the accused, aged between 15 and 20, had previously told the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court that their respective clients intended to plead not guilty to the charge of murder.

On Monday, investigating officer Detective Constable John Leppan testified that Curtleigh Alexander, 16, was chased to the Hobie Beach parking lot in the early hours of December 17, where he was thrown to the ground, kicked and stabbed twice.