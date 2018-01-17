Metro backs new housing development near Baywest

Committee supports R2.2bn project but wants more answers

A R2.2-billion development is on the cards for Nelson Mandela Bay after the city’s human settlements standing committee threw its weight behind a proposed social and mixed-used housing project yesterday.

The New Horizon project, headed up by Mthatha-based Maluti Housing, is expected to see 4 090 families access affordable housing about 2km from Baywest, between Greenbushes and Bridgemeade.

The project is expected to start immediately after it gets the green light from the council.

Councillors on the committee agreed yesterday to endorse the project but requested more details and other documents for the next sitting.

The housing project will now form part of the next human settlements standing committee meeting agenda.

If passed, it will be taken to the mayoral committee before being tabled in council for a final decision.

Despite the project being endorsed, some concerns were raised by councillors, including land ownership, economic benefits for black-owned businesses and technical implications for the metro.

But during a presentation yesterday, Maluti Housing chief executive Saleem van Staaden assured the committee that all relevant documentation had been obtained and the project just needed the city’s endorsement to go ahead.

“We have come to request your approval and endorsement in order to start a multibillion[-rand] project in your city. We know this is doable,” he said.

“The land parcels are in place and phase one can start as soon as we have your approval.