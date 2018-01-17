Jailbird blows second chance

Man awarded millions for languishing in prison after blunder faces return to ‘hell’

He once described the hell he had experienced after simply being “forgotten” in jail for more than five years due to a bureaucratic foul-up after he was acquitted of murder.

But, finally released and with the chance to start afresh when the courts awarded him R2.5-million in damages 10 years ago, former taxi guard Jonathan Zealand today faces returning to that same hell – for killing someone.

The irony of the Gelvandale man who got a second chance when he made the government cough up for its mammoth blunder but is now likely to languish behind bars again, is summed up by the slogan on the sweater he wore in court this week: “You only live once.”

It was a poignant moment for a solemn and stony-faced Zealand, 38. The final gesture of his ailing mother – who died in hospital on Sunday – was to send R150 to her now-penniless son, who is so broke he had to apply for Legal Aid following his latest arrest.

In a story which made national headlines between 2005 and 2008, Zealand successfully sued the government after spending almost 2 000 days in jail because the justice department “forgot” to tell correctional services he had been acquitted of murder.

The correct paperwork for his release was never issued by the Grahamstown High Court. But now Zealand, whose troubles with the law started when he was just 15, has been accused of murder for a third time – and been convicted.

This, for shooting dead a man near the Gelvandale courts in 2016. Before his latest arrest, Zealand was living in squalor. His girlfriend of the past 20 years, Ashlene Linyani, who came to see him at court on Monday, said that at the time of his arrest he was living with his mother, Annette Baardman, in Helenvale.

Linyani, 38, brought her boyfriend the R150 from Baardman. “She died at Livingstone Hospital [on Sunday],” Linyani said, in tears.

“She asked the nurse to make sure he gets the money.”

In a psychologist’s report filed in the four bulky court files detailing Zealand’s history with the court, psychologist Jeremy Mostert wrote: “He [Zealand], an only child, could not cope at school.

“It disturbed him to be far from his mother.”