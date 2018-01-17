Character of singer’s son impugned as Twala demands to either be included or project stopped

Veteran musician Chicco Twala has questioned Bongani Fassie’s character and intentions‚ as a feud over the production rights of an upcoming biopic about the late Brenda Fassie heats up.

Twala has vowed to head to court to stop the film going ahead, after claiming he owned the rights to Brenda Fassie’s music and any movie about her life.

Speaking this week, the producer claimed he was told about the film late last year‚ but was later excluded from the project.

Twala alleged he gave Bongani Fassie more than R200 000 in February to get him out of financial troubles‚ only for Bongani to return a few weeks later and ask him for more money.

When Twala refused‚ the pair had a disagreement‚ which he believes may have fuelled Bongani’s decision to exclude him.

Bongani’s manager denied that the star had taken money from Twala.

“Bongani is not a child. He is a grown man. He [Twala] is trying to discredit Bongani and it is a cheap ploy‚” Vaughn Eaton, of Legaci Nova Entertainment, said.

Eaton said Twala had once held the rights but an agreement stating that this was terminated was sent via a fax last year‚ while Twala claims the agreement is still in effect.