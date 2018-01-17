Feud over Brenda Fassie movie
Character of singer’s son impugned as Twala demands to either be included or project stopped
Veteran musician Chicco Twala has questioned Bongani Fassie’s character and intentions‚ as a feud over the production rights of an upcoming biopic about the late Brenda Fassie heats up.
Twala has vowed to head to court to stop the film going ahead, after claiming he owned the rights to Brenda Fassie’s music and any movie about her life.
Speaking this week, the producer claimed he was told about the film late last year‚ but was later excluded from the project.
Twala alleged he gave Bongani Fassie more than R200 000 in February to get him out of financial troubles‚ only for Bongani to return a few weeks later and ask him for more money.
When Twala refused‚ the pair had a disagreement‚ which he believes may have fuelled Bongani’s decision to exclude him.
Bongani’s manager denied that the star had taken money from Twala.
“Bongani is not a child. He is a grown man. He [Twala] is trying to discredit Bongani and it is a cheap ploy‚” Vaughn Eaton, of Legaci Nova Entertainment, said.
Eaton said Twala had once held the rights but an agreement stating that this was terminated was sent via a fax last year‚ while Twala claims the agreement is still in effect.
Twala said his legal challenge was not about making money from the film but about making sure Brenda Fassie was portrayed correctly in it.
“I am not against them shooting the film,” he said.
“Even when he told me about the film with a UK company‚ I told him we can make a great film together. “But I was not consulted. “I don’t want the money, I just want Brenda to be represented properly and not painted in the wrong light.
“They don’t know anything about her.”
The people who were close to her and could give the truth about her life must be involved.
“If she died of drugs‚ let’s not say she died of asthma,” Twala said. He confirmed that his lawyers were serving the film’s producers with legal papers to stop it going ahead and that he would not back down until they included him or scrapped the project.
“If they want to talk‚ I will talk but remember that I own a large majority of her music and I won’t allow them to use any of it in the film,” Twala said.
“I am not trying to stop the film‚ I just want them to do it properly.”