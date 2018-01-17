EC SAPS arrest more than a thousand suspects

Eastern Cape police arrested 1 235 suspects over the past week.

According to police, the suspects who were arrested were wanted for murder, attempted murder, rape, sexual assault and robbery.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci said that 226 of the suspects were arrested for drug related crimes, 35 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and 21 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In addition, 35 firearms and 243 rounds of ammunition as well as 112 herds of livestock were recovered.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga yesterday commended officials for their diligent work during the Safer Festive Season campaign.

“We will continue clamping down on crime and criminal activities to ensure that the citizens and visitors in our province feel safe. We also urge community members to continue reporting crime and criminal activities in their areas to the police,” she said.