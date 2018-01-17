Despatch bakery armed robbers arrested

The gang of men who allegedly robbed the Concord Bakery in Despatch was arrested in Port Elizabeth today.

The men, aged between 23 and 39 years, were arrested at various houses in the Bethelsdorp and surrounding areas today (17/01/18). The bakery was robbed at about 3am on Tuesday while it was being opened for the day.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the gang approached two staff members who were opening the door and threatened them with firearms.

“Flying Squad together with other branches of the police received a tip-off on the location of the suspects,” she said.

“Shortly after midnight, the first arrest was made when police raided a house. Thereafter, another three people were arrested at other houses in the nearby area.”

Swart added that the getaway vehicle, a bakkie, was also found parked at one of the robbers houses.

“In addition to the vehicle being located, we also recovered the safe which was stolen as well as some of the money. One firearm as well as a toy firearm was also found during the raids,” she added.

Detectives were still interrogating the men to determine if more people were involved.

All four men are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Friday for armed robbery.