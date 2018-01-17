Despair as historic trophies stolen

The iconic River Mile race, set to take place next month, has suffered a severe setback with all the historic trophies stolen from the Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics boardroom in Newton Park.

Africa’s oldest annual open water swimming event, hosted at Cannonville on the banks of the Sundays River, will be celebrating its 94th anniversary on February 18 under a dark cloud.

Among the prized trophies were three irreplaceable cups dating back to 1932.

Zsports Events’ Michael Zoetmulder, who has been managing the River Mile for almost 11 years, said the trophies had huge sentimental value.

“We are deeply upset by the loss of such historic items,” he said. “The [value] is priceless. It is impossible to replace items like that.

“These trophies were extremely special given the history of the event and the names on them.”

Zoetmulder said while there was no fund in place to replace them, his family would make a donation.

“Our family is looking at donating a huge commemorative plate for the Men’s and Ladies River Mile race with all the previous race winners’ [names] on them.”