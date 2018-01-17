Demi-Leigh heading home to big welcome

Two months after clinching the Miss Universe crown‚ Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters will return to South Africa for a week-long celebration.

A sparkling Nel-Peters became the second South African in 39 years to clinch the Miss Universe title, when she was crowned at the glitzy pageant in Las Vegas on November 26.

Since then, she has moved into a fancy New York apartment and has been flying the South African flag high.

Nel-Peters is due to arrive in South Africa on Wednesday next week and will be welcomed home with parties at OR Tambo‚ Cape Town International and a street parade in Sedgefield, where she grew up.

“I can’t begin to express my gratitude and how proud I am to represent our country as Miss Universe,” she said.

“Being a global ambassador is as much a responsibility as it is an honour.

“Our nation comprises many different backgrounds and cultures‚ which is one of the many things that makes me immensely proud to be a South African.

“I am very excited to celebrate this achievement with my people, in the spirit of Mzansi.”