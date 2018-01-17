The daughter of one of Patricia de Lille’s friends could be the downfall of the mayor of Cape Town.

De Lille‚ who is being investigated on several charges by the DA legal commission‚ is accused of manipulating Limia Essop’s appointment to the Cape Town Stadium board.

The mayor told the DA federal executive on December 4 that she rejected, with contempt, the allegation that she amended the board’s shortlist and inserted Essop as a candidate because her father was allegedly a friend of De Lille.

Essop‚ whose services as a fitness coach are advertised on the internet, said if she found she had been appointed because of the mayor’s influence‚ she would resign.

“I believed – and still do – that my qualifications‚ strong marketing experience and fresh thinking that I bring to the board were the reasons I was appointed‚” she said.

“I do not agree with influencing a process to benefit an individual to the detriment of others.

“Should the allegations prove it happened‚ I will tender my resignation.”

Other board members are all high-flyers with significant experience.

The board’s chairman is Peter-John Veldhuizen‚ a partner of a Cape Town law firm.