Back to school 2018

Nelson Mandela Bay pupils are among thousands around the country kicking off the new school year today.

Education MEC Mandla Makupula addressed pupils at Grey High School.

He emphasised the importance of top-performing schools sharing their expertise and values with those that are not performing as well.

Across town in New Brighton, pupils received a quick lesson in the importance of eating healthy thanks to the Danone #DayOne programme.

At St Thomas Senior Secondary School in Gelvandale, some Grade 8 pupils said their biggest fear this year was being bullied.

Here are some of the other highlights from the first day:

Grey High School grade 8 pupils arrived at their first assembly where EC Education MEC Mandla Makupula will address them. #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/BEOYLDPYqK — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 17, 2018

Pupils at Kama Primary School in New Brighton kicking off the new school year in song. 📹 @zizonke_intombi pic.twitter.com/PUhMCoTlTb — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 17, 2018

A smooth start to the day for pupils at Republiek Primary School in Windvogel. #BackToSchool @TraceChe pic.twitter.com/dPL46JsxpJ — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 17, 2018

Grey High School pupils listen attentively to Education MEC Mandla Makupula #BackToSchool 📷 Tremaine van Aardt pic.twitter.com/lNH9ktqlcW — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 17, 2018

Mivuyo Siganga does not want his mother to leave. He says he wants to go back to his Grade R class #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/wLgYmgqB6q — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 17, 2018

A quick lesson in healthy eating for Kama Primary School pupils in New Brighton. #BackToSchool #DayOne 📹 @zizonke_intombi pic.twitter.com/CID3hozbG1 — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 17, 2018

MEC Mandla Makupula with department spokesman, Malibongwe Mtima, and Grey rector, Christian Erasmus. #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/fpUQsE3lyX — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 17, 2018

A new(ly painted) school wall for the new school year at Republiek Primary School. The wall was painted during the holidays and includes the school’s motto and values. 📷 @TraceChe pic.twitter.com/mUtfhGNvU2 — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 17, 2018