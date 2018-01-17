Latest:
News 

Back to school 2018

Tremaine van Aardt, Zizonke May, Tracey Che King 0 Comment

Nelson Mandela Bay pupils are among thousands around the country kicking off the new school year today.

Education MEC Mandla Makupula addressed pupils at Grey High School.

He emphasised the importance of top-performing schools sharing their expertise and values with those that are not performing as well.

Across town in New Brighton, pupils received a quick lesson in the importance of eating healthy thanks to the Danone #DayOne programme.

At St Thomas Senior Secondary School in Gelvandale, some Grade 8 pupils said their biggest fear this year was being bullied.

Here are some of the other highlights from the first day:

 

 

