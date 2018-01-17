At least 12 people protesting outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeniging have been arrested for public violence.

Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse EFF and ANC protesters after they refused to vacate the premises.

Two police nyalas were parked outside the school premises to ensure that that protesters didn’t return after burning tyres and overturning dustbins in front of the gate.

While this was happening‚ classes at the school continued without disturbance as police and private security were also stationed inside the school premises.

Earlier‚ about four stun grenades were fired into the crowd and a scuffle broke out between the police and the demonstrators.

The group was demanding transformation at the school and said they would do so until their demands were met.

The protesters who were arrested will be charged with public violence at Vereeniging police station.

PLEASE NOTE: This video contains graphic visuals.

– TimesLIVE