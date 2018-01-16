Suspected ‘door kickers’ arrested
Two men believed to have broken into a house in Salisbury Park last week were arrested yesterday while allegedly scouting the same area to find a house to break into.
Officials said yesterday the men, both 38, might be members of the “front door kickers” gang behind several burglaries and robberies across Nelson Mandela Bay.
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwyn Labans said the arrest came after a tip-off about two men in a gold Nissan Tiida driving around the area, between Miramar and Mount Pleasant, at about 11am.
“Police and security companies responded and one of the security officials spotted the car. Police were alerted and gave pursuit,” he said.
“The car was pulled off the road in Circular Drive and both occupants were arrested for the burglary last week.”
The gang are known as the “front door kickers” because they usually drive around targeted suburbs before quickly kicking open the front door of a house and running inside.
Within minutes they ransack the property, usually grabbing plasma television sets and other small valuables, before speeding off.