Suspected ‘door kickers’ arrested

Two men believed to have broken into a house in Salisbury Park last week were arrested yesterday while allegedly scouting the same area to find a house to break into.

Officials said yesterday the men, both 38, might be members of the “front door kickers” gang behind several burglaries and robberies across Nelson Mandela Bay.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwyn Labans said the arrest came after a tip-off about two men in a gold Nissan Tiida driving around the area, between Miramar and Mount Pleasant, at about 11am.