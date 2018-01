Six farmworkers died when two bakkies collided on the R72 near the Kidds Beach turn-off outside East London this evening (16/01/18).

Department of health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the six passengers died on the scene and others were being transported to hospitals.

“Both bakkies were fully loaded when the incident happened. Emergency workers are on the scene to attend to the accident,” he said.

This is a developing story.