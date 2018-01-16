Search for Despatch bakery armed robbers

Despatch police have launched a search for a group of suspects who robbed a Main Road business on Tuesday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the incident happened at about 3am.

“It is alleged that the complainant and his co-workers were busy unlocking the door of the bakery when they were suddenly approached by several male suspects who threatened with firearms,” she said.

“The complainant tried to lock the door but the suspects forced the door open and broke the glass door in the process.

“The suspects ushered the complainant and his co-workers inside of the shop, demanded the keys of the safe and the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes in an unknown vehicle.”

Despatch station commander Captain Flippie de Jager said police were following up on all leads.

He urged business owners to use private security companies to help them during opening or closing times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police 041 933 8800 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.