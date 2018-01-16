Schools ring in a better new year after fewer incidents of vandalism
It is all systems go for the new year as schools across Nelson Mandela Bay are geared up and well prepared for the first bell tomorrow.
As teachers hit the ground running yesterday preparing their classrooms, vandalism over the holiday season – which in previous years has crippled some institutions – appears to have been minimal.
Education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said while the department had not yet received the final numbers on incidents of vandalism, all the province’s schools were on track for the new year.
“Not all principals were able to report vandalism at their schools yet – we should have the number by [tomorrow], but we do not foresee any challenges going forward this year.
“We are optimistic the new school year will be challenge-free,” he said.
Many school foyers were abuzz yesterday as parents and pupils queued to collect report cards and matric certificates or apply for a place.
De Vos Malan Primary principal John Jansen reported no incidents of vandalism or problems during the holiday break.
“We are ready for the new year,” he said.
Jansen attributed the absence of vandalism to the residents who live near to the Schauderville school.
“We have families who live across the road who look after the school.
“Our security guard was also at the school every day during the holidays and that made a big difference.
“We are looking forward to welcoming our children back and to a great year with parent involvement.”
Schauderville’s David Livingstone Secondary principal John Draai said they expected an influx of walk-in applicants tomorrow.
“We have no incidents of vandalism or problems to report over the holiday period, which we are happy about,” he said.
“We are positive about the year ahead, especially because our pupils did well last year and we increased our pass rate by more than 20%, which we hope to improve on this year.”
Draai said the stationery had already been distributed and no challenges were expected.
At Thubelihle High School in New Brighton, where several teachers were robbed at gunpoint in November after pupils had left for the day, a few classroom doors were ripped off during the December break.
Principal Mandla Thoba said the safety of the children and teachers was his number one priority.
“We are still shaken up about the incident last year,” Thoba said.
“We are faced with the issue of no fencing on the rear side of the school and have no security guard on the premises, which makes it difficult to regulate who enters our school.
“The rate of crime at our school is high, especially during the holidays.”
Thoba said the department was aware of the problem.
Thubelihle High upped its matric pass rate from a measly 3.2% in 2016 to 63.8% last year.
Thoba said it was a step-by-step process to achieve 100% again.
Friends Cwenga Vuza and Yolanda Pini, both 21, from Transkei, were turned away from the school after they went to apply for a place in the matric class.
“We both came to apply to do our matric here but they told us they are no longer accepting applications,” Vuza said.
“We have been looking for a school for a while now.”
An emotional Pini said: “We don’t know what we are going to do now.
“The teachers keep saying we must give up, [but] we want to learn.”
At Ithembelihle Comprehensive School, also in New Brighton, vandals broke windows and kicked in the doors of several classrooms.
Newton Technical High parent Lizeka Sekinya, whose son starts Grade 8 this year, said she was optimistic about his future.
“He was accepted last year already. I’m very excited, it is going to be his first time at high school,” she said. “The teachers are very friendly.” Walmer’s Clarendon Park Primary principal Alan Lones said they were positive about the year ahead.
“We are in the fortunate position to be a quantile five school and can recycle our textbooks, so we are very ready for the year ahead as far as stationery is concerned,” he said.
“We had no trouble over the festive season . . . our security company does [regular] patrols in the area.”