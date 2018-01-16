Schools ring in a better new year after fewer incidents of vandalism

It is all systems go for the new year as schools across Nelson Mandela Bay are geared up and well prepared for the first bell tomorrow.

As teachers hit the ground running yesterday preparing their classrooms, vandalism over the holiday season – which in previous years has crippled some institutions – appears to have been minimal.

Education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said while the department had not yet received the final numbers on incidents of vandalism, all the province’s schools were on track for the new year.

“Not all principals were able to report vandalism at their schools yet – we should have the number by [tomorrow], but we do not foresee any challenges going forward this year.

“We are optimistic the new school year will be challenge-free,” he said.

Many school foyers were abuzz yesterday as parents and pupils queued to collect report cards and matric certificates or apply for a place.

De Vos Malan Primary principal John Jansen reported no incidents of vandalism or problems during the holiday break.

“We are ready for the new year,” he said.

Jansen attributed the absence of vandalism to the residents who live near to the Schauderville school.

“We have families who live across the road who look after the school.

“Our security guard was also at the school every day during the holidays and that made a big difference.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our children back and to a great year with parent involvement.”

Schauderville’s David Livingstone Secondary principal John Draai said they expected an influx of walk-in applicants tomorrow.

“We have no incidents of vandalism or problems to report over the holiday period, which we are happy about,” he said.

“We are positive about the year ahead, especially because our pupils did well last year and we increased our pass rate by more than 20%, which we hope to improve on this year.”

Draai said the stationery had already been distributed and no challenges were expected.

At Thubelihle High School in New Brighton, where several teachers were robbed at gunpoint in November after pupils had left for the day, a few classroom doors were ripped off during the December break.