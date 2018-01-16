PE couple fight Baakens battle

A Sunridge Park couple has waded into the Baakens River Valley boots and all, determined to breathe new life into their bit of Port Elizabeth’s labouring green lung.

Baakens Valley Preservation Trust member and retired businessman Vince Jearey said yesterday he and his wife, Mariette, were determined to keep the ball rolling following the Weekend Post’s series of features last month highlighting the Baakens’s multiple problems and possibilities.

“We’re trying for metro support but, in the meantime, together with [fellow trust member] Steff Schenk we’re just going ahead ourselves, and making a difference bit by bit,” he said.

Veteran valley walkers, the Jeareys and Schenk joined the Weekend Post expedition team for sections of the trek from the source to the mouth of the Baakens.

During the leg from Sunridge to the William Moffett Expressway, the Jeareys highlighted the problems posed by the unregulated tree-felling industry – and they had identified this issue as their initial focus for action, Jearey said yesterday.

“These guys drive their bakkies anywhere they like, and leave behind their plastic bags, bottles and other rubbish all over the place,” he said.

The tree-fellers target the towering alien bluegums in the Gazania Avenue area and, after they fell them, use a spot beneath two large yellowwoods, estimated to be 85 to 100 years old, to chop the bluegum logs up.