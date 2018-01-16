‘Merciful’ sentence for Silinga

Six years to run with ex-attorney’s previous term for theft conviction

A“sentence of mercy” was handed down on former attorney and magistrate Pumla Silinga, 48, after she pleaded guilty on two counts of theft in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court yesterday.

Silinga – the estranged wife of Coega Development Corporation chief executive Pepi Silinga – was sentenced by magistrate Johannes Claassen to another six years’ imprisonment, relating to two charges of theft amounting to R232 171.

This is on top of a sentence of six years on a previous charge of theft which she is serving at the West Bank Correctional Centre in East London.

Despite this sentence, Silinga was treated as a first offender as the most recent charges predate her first conviction in 2016.

The new sentence is, however, a merciful one, Claassen said in his judgment, as it will run concurrently with her current sentence.

“Half [of the sentence] is suspended for a period of five years, and [you will be eligible for parole] in 18 months, so it will not affect your current parole date,” Claassen said.

Silinga will be eligible for parole on August 19 next year, after she has served three years of her sentence.

She was first convicted in August 2016 for stealing an amount of R95 000 from a client’s trust account but was charged with two more counts of theft when similar complaints emerged, dating back to 2007 and 2014.