McKinsey, Trillian assets to be frozen

Unit to serve order on consulting firm and Gupta-linked company

The Asset Forfeiture Unit will serve an order today to preserve about R1.6-billion in assets of global consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said the action would be taken on the basis of an ex parte application that the NPA successfully brought in the Pretoria High Court under the Proceeds of Crime Act against the two companies last month.

He indicated that work on ex parte applications for the forfeiture of assets in other cases was far advanced, but would not disclose details.

“We are going to formally serve the court order on the parties,” Mfaku said.

Questions have been asked about why the asset forfeiture team took so long to act on the court order, a delay that insiders said was unprecedented.

It is understood that National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams resisted the implementation of the asset preservation order and that there was a “huge fight” in the NPA over the issue.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) evidently applied pressure on the NPA to force Abrahams’s hand, threatening to take the matter to court.

Mfaku, however, said the long delay in giving effect to the order was because the asset forfeiture team was on holiday.

Saftu spokesman Patrick Craven said the federation was concerned that the order took one whole month to execute after being granted by Judge John Murphy on December 15.

“We call on the curator to move with all due speed now,” he said.

Questions were also asked about why the Asset Forfeiture Unit had prioritised McKinsey, when the company had already given an undertaking that it would pay back the R1-billion it earned in fees from Eskom in the absence of a valid contract approved by the Treasury.

Trillian received about R500-million from Eskom, delivering little in the way of services in return and it has not agreed to pay back the money.

In terms of the law, assets can be frozen pending the successful prosecution on criminal charges or the successful application to court for the assets to be forfeited to the state on the basis that they are the proceeds of a crime.

The application for an order for the forfeiture of assets – argued on the basis of a balance of probabilities – can be undertaken separately from the criminal case, which can take many years to finalise.

The NPA has 90 days after the receipt of a preservation order to apply for a forfeiture order.

Craven said Saftu was outraged that the NPA and Hawks had still made no progress with the criminal prosecutions.