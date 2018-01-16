McKinsey, Trillian assets to be frozen
Unit to serve order on consulting firm and Gupta-linked company
The Asset Forfeiture Unit will serve an order today to preserve about R1.6-billion in assets of global consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said the action would be taken on the basis of an ex parte application that the NPA successfully brought in the Pretoria High Court under the Proceeds of Crime Act against the two companies last month.
He indicated that work on ex parte applications for the forfeiture of assets in other cases was far advanced, but would not disclose details.
“We are going to formally serve the court order on the parties,” Mfaku said.
Questions have been asked about why the asset forfeiture team took so long to act on the court order, a delay that insiders said was unprecedented.
It is understood that National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams resisted the implementation of the asset preservation order and that there was a “huge fight” in the NPA over the issue.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) evidently applied pressure on the NPA to force Abrahams’s hand, threatening to take the matter to court.
Mfaku, however, said the long delay in giving effect to the order was because the asset forfeiture team was on holiday.
Saftu spokesman Patrick Craven said the federation was concerned that the order took one whole month to execute after being granted by Judge John Murphy on December 15.
“We call on the curator to move with all due speed now,” he said.
Questions were also asked about why the Asset Forfeiture Unit had prioritised McKinsey, when the company had already given an undertaking that it would pay back the R1-billion it earned in fees from Eskom in the absence of a valid contract approved by the Treasury.
Trillian received about R500-million from Eskom, delivering little in the way of services in return and it has not agreed to pay back the money.
In terms of the law, assets can be frozen pending the successful prosecution on criminal charges or the successful application to court for the assets to be forfeited to the state on the basis that they are the proceeds of a crime.
The application for an order for the forfeiture of assets – argued on the basis of a balance of probabilities – can be undertaken separately from the criminal case, which can take many years to finalise.
The NPA has 90 days after the receipt of a preservation order to apply for a forfeiture order.
Craven said Saftu was outraged that the NPA and Hawks had still made no progress with the criminal prosecutions.
“The Asset Forfeiture Unit team has only been on board since late 2017,” he said.
“However, the NPA and Hawks already knew since late 2016 that Trillian was involved in [alleged] theft, fraud and corruption.
“With the investigatory tools at the NPA’s disposal, Salim Essa [a Gupta associate involved with Trillian], Eric Wood [Trillian chief executive] and the Guptas could long ago have been put in the dock.
“It is well known that Shaun Abrahams has been blocking this event.
“The order granted against McKinsey and Trillian is the result of constant pressure by Saftu and the good work of honest Asset Forfeiture Unit lawyers and investigators.
“It is the beginning of the closing of the net.
“But it is not evidence of Shaun Abrahams’s work. It occurred despite him.
“The time has come for him to leave the NPA in the hands of dedicated and uncaptured souls.”
Saftu had laid criminal complaints against Trillian and its shareholders in October and engaged with the Asset Forfeiture Unit through its lawyers to get the asset preservation order obtained and implemented, Craven said.
A source in the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) said what had been issued was a freezing order.
“This is to secure primarily bank accounts‚ the majority of which are accounts based overseas.”
He said such orders would see a curator being appointed by a court who would‚ with their team‚ locate all local and foreign assets.
“They are going to deal with a number of international banks‚ especially in Dubai, which is notorious when it comes to non-cooperation in such cases.
“That’s where a lot of the money has been taken and investigators will zero in there.
“Given the pressure and the overwhelming evidence contained in the [Gupta] e-mails‚ which the AFU has‚ it will hopefully be enough to force cooperation from Dubai banks.”
He said the move was way overdue, with the pressure having become intolerable.
“The R1.6-billion which they are going for is relatively small compared to the estimated R30-billion which has allegedly been stolen.”
The source said that given the evidence that the AFU would have obtained‚ it would be difficult for people to argue their way out of the case.
“Preservation orders are seldom contested,” he said.
“That’s because they require the person whose assets are being seized to say whether they will fight it or not.
“If they choose to fight the order, then they have to voluntarily come to court and state their case under oath.
“This is where they can get into trouble because whatever they tell the court can get used against them in a criminal case.
“More often than not people don’t contest these cases.”
He said should the AFU’s application be successful‚ it would be one of the unit’s biggest preservation successes.
“The largest preservation success to date has been against the Gauteng Health Department, with the amount totalling R1.8-billion.” – BDLive, TimesLIVE