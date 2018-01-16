Man arrested for firing illegal guns
A Port Elizabeth man was arrested for firing a shotgun and revolver in the bushy section between Bridgemeade and Malabar on Sunday evening.
Police were responding to calls from residents who said they heard several gunshots.
Toufeeq Desai Dawood, 38, appeared in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was charged for illegal possession of two firearms and released on R1 000 bail.
Dawood was arrested after police received a tipoff of gunshots being heard in the bushes behind Bridgemeade, towards the direction of Malabar.
Naidu said that while police were talking to the person on 10111, several more shots were heard.
“The bush is dense but five people were seen moving between trees heading towards Malabar.
“Police found them and found one person [Dawood] in possession of a shotgun and a .38 revolver and ammunition,” she said. Neither of the firearms had been reported stolen. Detectives are investigating to see if the legal owner of the firearms knew they had been taken.
In the past week, Port Elizabeth police have arrested eight people for illegal possession of nine firearms.
Dawood is due in court again on March 2.