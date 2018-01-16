Man arrested for firing illegal guns

A Port Elizabeth man was arrested for firing a shotgun and revolver in the bushy section between Bridgemeade and Malabar on Sunday evening.

Police were responding to calls from residents who said they heard several gunshots.

Toufeeq Desai Dawood, 38, appeared in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was charged for illegal possession of two firearms and released on R1 000 bail.

Dawood was arrested after police received a tipoff of gunshots being heard in the bushes behind Bridgemeade, towards the direction of Malabar.