Jikeleza driver killed in revenge attack
A Motherwell jikeleza driver was killed in a suspected mob justice attack shortly after allegedly stabbing his best friend to death during a heated argument over the day’s business takings.
Mabuti Maya, 34 – also a jikeleza driver – was fatally stabbed in the altercation with his friend Bulelani Ndalambi, 28.
The police said the men were best friends and both were jikeleza drivers.
Maya was allegedly murdered in a house in Sisulu Street, Motherwell, on Sunday at about 2pm in an argument with Ndalambi over taxi fare money, police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said.
“Residents gathered and chased Ndalambi out of suspected revenge and killed him by setting him alight,” he said.
Motherwell Cluster commander MajorGeneral Dawie Rabie said that taxi issues should be resolved amicably.
Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the incident and warned that unlawful behaviour would not be tolerated.
No one had the right to take the law into their own hands and those responsible would be brought before court, she said.