Jikeleza driver killed in revenge attack

A Motherwell jikeleza driver was killed in a suspected mob justice attack shortly after allegedly stabbing his best friend to death during a heated argument over the day’s business takings.

Mabuti Maya, 34 – also a jikeleza driver – was fatally stabbed in the altercation with his friend Bulelani Ndalambi, 28.

The police said the men were best friends and both were jikeleza drivers.

Maya was allegedly murdered in a house in Sisulu Street, Motherwell, on Sunday at about 2pm in an argument with Ndalambi over taxi fare money, police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said.