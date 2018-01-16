Five-year hold on Bay building plan fees sought

Metro concerned highest tariffs in country will hamper development

Building plan tariffs in Nelson Mandela Bay are expected to remain the same for the next five years after the World Bank and South Africa’s national Treasury found the city had the most expensive fees in the country during an audit last year.

Human settlements boss Nolwandle Gqiba said yesterday that in an attempt to gain a competitive edge the metro would not increase its building plan tariffs.

However, this meant the city could lose out on much- needed revenue.

Residents hoping to build in Bay townships could also expect some relief as the city would do away with its blanket approach and instead offer lower construction plan fees in previously disadvantaged areas.

The tariffs would remain unchanged for five years while the municipality evaluated the impact on revenue collection.

The moratorium will come into effect immediately after it is agreed upon by the majority of councillors in the council.

The human settlements standing committee will debate the matter today.

Gqiba said the city had been found to be the most effective in turnaround time, but also had the highest building plan tariffs.

“We want to keep our tariffs stagnant until the rest of the country catches up with us, until our tariffs are reasonable for property developers and ratepayers,” she said.

Gqiba said they would ask council to allow them to keep the tariffs stagnant as decreasing them would go against legislation.

“We are concerned about the loss of revenue because everything, including inflation, is increasing between 3% and 4% but we are keeping our tariffs constant,” she said.

The city had also lost spending power as it was a slow-growing city.

As such, she said, it could not afford to have inefficient systems and costly services otherwise investors would choose other cities.