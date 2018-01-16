UK TV personality Katie Hopkins – once known as “Britain’s most controversial columnist” – is heading to South Africa to report on farm murders‚ which she claims are a result of anti-white ethnic cleansing.

Liberals. I appreciate you are willing to turn a blind eye to the slaughter of whites because they are the wrong colour. But look. Her DOGS were stabbed to death. #plaasmoorde pic.twitter.com/CvJuP1kevm — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 15, 2018

In her career as a British journalist‚ Hopkins has attacked Muslims‚ called migrants “cockroaches” and left two media jobs after controversial statements.

The former talk show host has almost 900 000 Twitter followers.

She writes for Rebel Media‚ a conservative Canadian website‚ with mostly white writers‚ self-described as a “fearless source of news‚ opinion‚ and activism that you won’t find anywhere else“.

South African farmers last year protested against their lack of safety and farm killings on a day dubbed Black Monday.

Hopkins tweeted afterwards she would travel to South Africa to expose “#plaasmoorde“.

Hopkins believes farm murders and the brutality of the attacks are being ignored in South Africa‚ due to the race of the victims.

Farm attack: husband and wife, mid 80’s. Emergency services on scene. Firearms stolen. Ethnic cleansing of the white farmer in South Africa continues #plaasmoorde pic.twitter.com/7ablJy7K5h — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 13, 2018

She contacted rights group AfriForum‚ which put in her in touch with farmers‚ deputy CEO Ernst Roets explained.

Asked by TimesLIVE if AfriForum wanted to be associated with such a controversial character‚ Roets said Hopkins had a large audience and the organisation would welcome any publicity on farm murders.

She is expected in the country this coming weekend or next week‚ he said.

Hopkins has continued to tweet about South African farm attacks and weighed in on the vandalism of H& M stores by Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) supporters in the past few days.

Dear @EFFSouthAfrica – how much more orderly can a protest be? Why not ask the low-paid workers tidying up your mess. pic.twitter.com/njEbMVAdwA — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 14, 2018

In 2015‚ when Donald Trump was campaigning for the American presidency and suggested banning all Muslims coming into the US‚ Hopkins supported him in her columns.

Trump then thanked Hopkins on Twitter for her “powerful writing on the UK’s Muslim problems”‚ describing her as a “respected columnist”.

Hours after the Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May last year‚ she called on Twitter for a “final solution”.

Hopkins tweeted: “22 dead – number rising. Schofield. Don’t you even dare. Do not be a part of the problem. We need a final solution Manchester.”

Her tweet was widely interpreted as alluding to the Nazi description of the “final solution” – a plan to exterminate Jews.

Hopkins deleted the tweet and claimed the words “final solution” were an error and she meant a “true solution”. She left her job at LBC radio‚ after the tweet.

Hopkins described migrants trying to access Britain in 2015 as “feral humans” who were “spreading like a norovirus” – a highly contagious stomach bug. The United Nations was outraged.

“Under the guise of freedom of expression‚ [negative coverage is] being allowed to feed a vicious cycle of vilification‚ intolerance and politicization of migrants‚” UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said in a statement.

Hopkins became famous as a contestant on reality TV shows.

In 2013‚ she was interviewed on a morning TV show and said she would not allow her children to play with kids who had lower-class names‚ adding that she did not like names that were geographical.

The TV host then pointed out that one of her own children was named India.

She has described herself as a “snob” and “the biggest bitch in England”.

– TimesLIVE