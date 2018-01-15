Zuma recall ‘delicate matter’ – Cyril

Whatever decision ANC takes, president will not be humiliated, says Ramaphosa

The issue of recalling President Jacob Zuma is a delicate matter, newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said in a television broadcast at the weekend.

He told broadcaster eNCA that whatever decision the party’s newly elected national executive committee (NEC) took, Zuma would not be humiliated.

Ramaphosa said rumours of Zuma’s impending recall were the talk of the town. “This issue is being raised by everyone. “People are talking about it and I am saying we should never, ever humiliate President Zuma,” he said.

“That is one thing that we are very clear on. He should not be humiliated, he is a deployee of the ANC.”

Shying away from weekend reports suggesting that Zuma was willing to resign under his own terms, including that ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma take over as the country’s interim president, Ramaphosa said: “The leadership of the ANC will deal with all matters in the interest of the people of South Africa – be it whoever else’s deployment, be it President Zuma’s deployment or be it my deployment.

“It should always be how do we advance the interests of South Africa and not how we advance the interests of a particular individual.

“Leave that matter there, it is a matter that is delicate that has to be addressed taking into account the interests of the people of South Africa.”

Regarding allegations of state capture, Ramaphosa said the NPA should immediately prosecute those implicated instead of waiting for the findings of the commission of inquiry into state capture, which would be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Ramaphosa said the commission would take a long time to conclude its work, hence the NPA should begin its work now.

A scandal-prone Zuma, who has limped from one corruption scandal to another during his tenure, was booed multiple times at the party’s 106th birthday celebrations in East London at the weekend.